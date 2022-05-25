Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 1,843,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $794.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,648,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $363,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

