Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Caleres by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

