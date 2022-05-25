Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

