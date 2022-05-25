Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $49,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

