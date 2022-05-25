Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after buying an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,641. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

