Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $6.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $27.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $48.56 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock worth $2,872,548. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

