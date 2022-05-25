Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

CSWC opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $532.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 124.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 1,263.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

