Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Rating) dropped 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.37 and last traded at $73.37. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; and merchant services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.