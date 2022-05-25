Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) Declares GBX 5.50 Dividend

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CDFF stock opened at GBX 2,337.60 ($29.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of £25.83 million and a PE ratio of 14.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,138.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,086.80. Cardiff Property has a 12 month low of GBX 1,800 ($22.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,400 ($30.20).

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

