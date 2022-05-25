CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,839,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

NYSE:KMX opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

