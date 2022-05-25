CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of CarMax worth $379,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

