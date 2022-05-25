Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $923.00

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 923 ($11.61) and last traded at GBX 952.80 ($11.99), with a volume of 1291906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 976.20 ($12.28).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.13) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,243.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

In other news, insider John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.19), for a total value of £96,275.68 ($121,147.20).

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (LON:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.