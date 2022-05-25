Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,089,000 after acquiring an additional 177,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.81.

CARR stock opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

