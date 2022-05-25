CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will report $7.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals also reported sales of $7.16 million in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $38.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.45 million to $39.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.27 million, with estimates ranging from $68.14 million to $88.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

CASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 2,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $61.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

