Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 2,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

CLBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 69.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 821,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.