Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $73,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 841,536 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 810,827 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,215,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,117,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.56. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

