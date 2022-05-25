Centric Swap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $320,785.03 and approximately $1.36 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14,389.17 or 0.48232109 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00496160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,036.57 or 1.37553436 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

