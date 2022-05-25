Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares Down 0.1%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.49. 28,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 35,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$301.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11.
Cervus Equipment Company Profile (TSE:CERV)
See Also
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.