Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading 4.1% Higher

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.85. 3,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 365,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

