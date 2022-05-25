Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.

NYSE CRL traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.63. 10,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,282. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.20 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

