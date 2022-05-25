Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,286,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $689.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $479.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

