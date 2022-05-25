Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $666.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $664.43.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.53. 8,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.48. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 47,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

