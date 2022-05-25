ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $334,296.53 and approximately $12,553.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,682.80 or 0.99849120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00036337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015996 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001251 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.