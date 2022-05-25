Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE CMCM opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $99.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

