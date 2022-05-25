Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will post $189.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.30 million. Chegg posted sales of $198.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $758.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $766.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $834.32 million, with estimates ranging from $798.00 million to $881.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 13.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000.

CHGG traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,098. Chegg has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

