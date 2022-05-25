Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

CVX stock traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $175.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,137,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,042,172. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69. The company has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,588 shares of company stock worth $69,778,535. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

