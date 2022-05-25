Chia Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15,157.78 or 0.50934217 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00491838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.80 or 1.39346305 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.