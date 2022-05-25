Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CSSEP stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

