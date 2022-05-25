China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

