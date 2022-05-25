China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
