China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.
About China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China BlueChemical (CBLUY)
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for China BlueChemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BlueChemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.