China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.