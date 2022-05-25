Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $16.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

