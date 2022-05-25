Chrono.tech (TIME) Market Capitalization Reaches $22.60 Million

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for about $31.83 or 0.00107105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $22.60 million and $118,155.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

