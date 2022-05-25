Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $328,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

Shares of CB opened at $208.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,592 shares of company stock worth $14,342,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

