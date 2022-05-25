Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,592 shares of company stock worth $14,342,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $207.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,520. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.16. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

