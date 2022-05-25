Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,074 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,159,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,953,921. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

