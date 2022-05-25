Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after buying an additional 90,288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $374.03 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.