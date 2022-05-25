Cibc World Markets Corp Has $516,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 406,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,288,000 after buying an additional 247,562 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE PHM opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.