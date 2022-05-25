Cibc World Markets Corp Has $626,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.