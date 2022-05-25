Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

