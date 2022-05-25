Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

