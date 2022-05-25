Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kellogg by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,833,000 after buying an additional 1,269,325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $74,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,277,000 after buying an additional 587,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after buying an additional 587,322 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

NYSE:K opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

