Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

