Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,237,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in PTC by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in PTC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 445,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PTC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

