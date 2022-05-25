Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.90 billion.

Cigna stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,622. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $271.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.85. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.20.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cigna by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 103.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

