Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Cintas by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $370.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.97. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $345.33 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

