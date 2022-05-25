Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.28% of Cintas worth $130,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,929,000 after buying an additional 32,412 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.33 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.