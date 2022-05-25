Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Trading 21.3% Higher

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 21.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 34,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 44,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
Cipherloc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLOK)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipherloc (CLOK)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.