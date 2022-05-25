Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Trading 21.3% Higher

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 21.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 34,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 44,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Cipherloc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

