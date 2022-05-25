ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,563 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 242,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.87. 12,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.