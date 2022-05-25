ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Select Medical worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 829.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 518,571 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $14,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Select Medical by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 457,418 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 63.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 665,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 258,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after buying an additional 239,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,730. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

